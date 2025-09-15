E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Congo-Rwanda deal offers US role in minerals sector

Reuters Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 08:04am
Laborers dig a new washing pool that is used in the processing of minerals such as coltan, cassiterite, or wolframite at the Rubaya coltan mine, in the town of Rubaya, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo March 24. — Reuters/File
Laborers dig a new washing pool that is used in the processing of minerals such as coltan, cassiterite, or wolframite at the Rubaya coltan mine, in the town of Rubaya, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo March 24. — Reuters/File

PARIS: Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo will commit to working with third parties, including the US, to revamp their mineral supply chains and develop reforms as they seek to spur investment following a peace deal reached in Washington.

The countries agreed on the draft framework, which is part of the peace deal, a source familiar with the matter said, adding that the draft was now being discussed by stakeholders, including the private sector, multilateral banks, and some donor agencies of other countries.

Congo and Rwanda will likely meet in early October to finalise the framework, the source added. It would be signed by heads of state at a later date. The 17-page framework comes after the countries signed a peace deal in Washington in June at talks held by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

The deal aims to end fighting that has killed thousands and attract billions of dollars of Western investment to a region rich in tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper, and lithium. The draft builds on an outline for the framework reached in August and sets out implementation measures and coordination mechanisms.

The August outline called for cooperation on energy, infrastructure, mineral supply chains, national parks, and public health.

According to the draft, the parties would pledge to work with the United States and other international partners to develop additional regulatory initiatives and reforms “necessary to de-risk private sector investment in a cost-effective manner,” to reduce illicit trade and increase transparency.

They would also adopt outside transparency mechanisms, including committing to implement guidance from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, among others.

The draft framework calls for third-party inspections of mine sites and working with private sector partners to develop cross-border special economic zones, according to the draft.

The framework also sets out coordination mechanisms, including timelines for an annual high-level summit on regional economic integration and meetings of a steering committee and technical working groups.

Kinshasa and Kigali, as part of the deal reached in Washington in June, had agreed to launch the regional economic integration framework within 90 days.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fiscal failure
15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

PAKISTAN’S debt dynamics continue to paint a difficult fiscal picture. The latest State Bank debt bulletin shows...
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...