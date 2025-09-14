Netanyahu says US an ‘extraordinary friend’ during Rubio visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that a visit to Israel by top US diplomat Marco Rubio underscored the strength of ties between the allies, days after an unprecedented Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar drew broad criticism, AFP reports.

The attack has put renewed strain on efforts towards a truce in Gaza, and Rubio acknowledged that the United States and Israel were “going to have to talk about” its impact.

Rubio, wearing a Jewish kippa, offered prayers at Jerusalem’s sacred Western Wall alongside Netanyahu and US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, an AFP correspondent reported.

Netanyahu, calling Rubio an “extraordinary friend” of Israel, said the diplomat’s visit shows “the strength of the Israeli-American alliance”.