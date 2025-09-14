E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Nine-man Leverkusen beat Frankfurt

Reuters Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 08:21am

LEVERKUSEN: Nine-man Bayer Leverkusen clinched their first win of the Bundesliga season with a hard-fought 31 victory over fellow Champions League contenders Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday thanks to Alex Grimaldo’s double strike, marking a successful debut for new coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Hjulmand took over this week following the sacking of Erik ten Hag after Leverkusen failed to win either of their first two league matches.

The hosts looked sharper under the Dane, quickly taking control and leaving Eintracht, who had won their previous two league matches this season, to play a supporting role in the first half. But Lever­kusen had two players sent off in the second half.

The result ended Frankfurt’s unbeaten run of eight matches that stretched back to last season.

Leverkusen, who travel to FC Copenhagen in their Champions League opener next week, opened their account with Spain international Grimaldo’s stunning 25-metre free kick into the top corner.

Patrik Schick bagged a second goal with a stoppage time penalty, awarded for a foul on Nathan Tella.

The visitors, who host Galatasaray next week in the Champions League, pulled a goal back seven min­utes after the restart with Can Uzun’s volley and in the 59th Leverkusen saw captain Robert Andrich dismissed with a second booking.

The hosts then were left with nine players after Ezequiel Fernandez got his marching orders with a second yellow card in a bad-tempered finale before Grimaldo settled nerves with another superbly taken free kick in stoppage time.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...
Security at stake
Updated 13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

Imran Khan's stance against military operations is a problematic one. However, there needs to be political ownership of such choices.
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...