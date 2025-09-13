Balochistan Assembly seeks relief for flood-hit people

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly on Friday adopted two resolutions, one seeking flood relief under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for flood-affected people and the other demanding tehsil status for Aghberg, a suburban area of provincial capital.

The assembly session also witnessed heated debates on governance, health, and development issues, before being adjourned until Sept 23 due to a lack of quorum.

The session began with question hour, where Opposition Leader Mir Younus Aziz Zehri protested against the rising costs of dam construction projects in the province.

He claimed that cost escalations were straining the provincial budget and delaying vital infrastructure. Following his protest, the matter was referred to the relevant committee for further review.

Zmarak Khan Achakzai of the Awami National Party (ANP) protested that the House was not proceeding according to its agenda, warning he would stage a walkout if official business was not taken seriously. He lamented the disorderly conduct of the assembly session, urging members to wait for their turn to speak.

Later, PML-N lawmaker Nawabzada Zareen Magsi moved a motion for permission to present a joint resolution, which was granted.

Presenting the resolution, Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai welcomed the federal government’s decision to impose a climate and agricultural emergency.

He demanded that flood victims in Balochistan should also be provided relief through the BISP.

Mr Achakzai highlighted that while Punjab and Sindh had already been hit by floods, Balochistan’s economy also depended on agriculture and faced similar risks. He called on the government to seek support from international organisations to ensure aid reached the province. Other lawmakers complained that while aid was announced for Balochistan, it often did not reach affected communities.

Supporting the resolution, Provincial Minister Mir Zahoor Buledi said floods had wreaked havoc in the country, adding that the full impact of the floods would emerge in the coming months. The resolution was unanimously adopted.

The House also approved the amended draft law for the Balochistan Institute of Nephro-Urology, following the committee report presented by Dr Nawaz Kibzai.

Another significant resolution came from ANP’s Malik Naeem Bazai, who called for granting tehsil status to Aghberg, located 35 km from Quetta and home to around 60,000 people.

Minister Mir Asim Kurd Gello raised no objection to Aghberg’s proposal, but said it must be reviewed by the Board of Revenue to confirm whether all requirements were fulfilled. The Assembly later passed the resolution.

