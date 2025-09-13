Turbat to receive fresh quartet of green buses

GWADAR: The Balochistan government has announced plans to provide a fresh quartet of green buses in Turbat, with the service expected to launch on several routes within a couple of weeks, an official said.

Makran Division Commissioner Qadir Bakhsh Pirkan on Friday shared this development during a stakeholder meeting with relevant officials.

The decision to introduce “Green Bus Service” aims to elevate the transit experience for the city’s population by providing modern travel amenities.

It was announced in the meeting that the provincial government has allocated the four new buses to operate on various important routes throughout Turbat.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025