WADA removes Pakistan from watchlist

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: World AntI-Doping Agency (WADA) has removed Pakistan’s name from its watchlist after corrective measures by the country, including policy alignment and procedural reforms to meet the stringent global standards.

“After months of uncertainty, Pakistan has finally managed to clear its name from the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) watchlist — a significant breakthrough for the country’s sports community,” a press release issued by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Friday said.

“WADA confirmed that the compliance procedure against Pakistan’s Anti-Doping Organization (ADOP) was closed after all pending corrective acti­ons were completed. A follow-up confirmation from WADA in September reiterated that Pakistan was no longer under enhanced monitoring, ending speculation over possible sanctions,” read the statement.

PSB director general Yasir Pirzada termed the development as a “victory”.

“This is not just a bureaucratic victory; it is a lifeline for Pakistani athletes and sports federations,” he said.

According to PSB, this move by WADA came just months after Pakistan was warned in September last year that failure to meet critical anti-doping requirements by January would trigger automatic non-compliance, a status that could have barred Paki­stani athletes from competing under the natio­nal flag and risked international isolation in sport.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

