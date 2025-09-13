SA women squad arrives

LAHORE: South African women’s cricket squad arrived in Lahore on Friday to play three One-day Internationals against Pakistan later this month.

The series is scheduled to be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from Sept 16 to 22. The series is being organised as part of the preparations ahead of the ICC World Cup being staged in India and Sri Lanka from Sept 30.

The visiting team rested on Friday. Both the teams will hold training sessions at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025