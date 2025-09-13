E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Bodies of three more flash flood victims recovered

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: The bodies of the remaining three victims, who were among the seven passengers whose van was swept away in a flash flood on Tuesday night, were recovered on Friday.

According to rescue services, a Karachi-bound van had fallen into the Koonkar stream on Sept 9 after heavy rain lashed the outskirts of the metropolis.

Bodies of the other four victims — Gulab, 60; Nabu Gulab, 60; Raja Gulab, 40; and Mohammed Javed Shah, 40 — had already been recovered on Wednesday. The remaining three passengers had been missing since the incident.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said that their rescue services resumed their operation on the third day, during which the remaining three bodies were recovered.

One of the deceased was identified as eight-year-old Kailash, whose body was handed over to his family.

The identities of the other two male victims could not be immediately ascertained. Their bodies were shifted to the Edhi morgue at Sohrab Goth.

Body found floating in Lyari river

The body of an unidentified man, believed to be in his 40s, was found floating in the Lyari river in the Pak Colony area on Friday.

Police said that the body was found near Dhobi Ghat in Mianwali Colony.

The corpse was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Security at stake
13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

IT is deeply unfortunate that the security of millions is potentially being put at stake over the persistent...
Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...