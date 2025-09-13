Bodies of three more flash flood victims recovered

KARACHI: The bodies of the remaining three victims, who were among the seven passengers whose van was swept away in a flash flood on Tuesday night, were recovered on Friday.

According to rescue services, a Karachi-bound van had fallen into the Koonkar stream on Sept 9 after heavy rain lashed the outskirts of the metropolis.

Bodies of the other four victims — Gulab, 60; Nabu Gulab, 60; Raja Gulab, 40; and Mohammed Javed Shah, 40 — had already been recovered on Wednesday. The remaining three passengers had been missing since the incident.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson said that their rescue services resumed their operation on the third day, during which the remaining three bodies were recovered.

One of the deceased was identified as eight-year-old Kailash, whose body was handed over to his family.

The identities of the other two male victims could not be immediately ascertained. Their bodies were shifted to the Edhi morgue at Sohrab Goth.

Body found floating in Lyari river

The body of an unidentified man, believed to be in his 40s, was found floating in the Lyari river in the Pak Colony area on Friday.

Police said that the body was found near Dhobi Ghat in Mianwali Colony.

The corpse was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025