UN overwhelmingly endorses declaration on two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 08:28pm

The United Nations General Assembly has overwhelmingly voted to endorse a declaration outlining “tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps” towards a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians ahead of a meeting of world leaders, Reuters reports.

The seven-page declaration is the result of an international conference at the UN in July — hosted by Saudi Arabia and France — on the decades-long conflict. The United States and Israel boycotted the event.

A resolution endorsing the declaration received 142 votes in favour and 10 against, while 12 countries abstained.

Members of the United Nations General Assembly vote on the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, at UN headquarters in New York City, US, Sept 12. — Reuters
