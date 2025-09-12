Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed. However, it should be recalled that such initiatives have been launched previously too, and with great fanfare, only to slip into oblivion after the initial enthusiasm, mainly because of the state’s disinterest in pursuing the core goals of such initiatives. The National Paigham-i-Aman Committee has been set up under the information ministry to “draft a unified national stance against extremism and terrorism”. It will feature government representatives, and Muslim clerics as well as clergy representing Pakistan’s minorities. The body’s key aim appears to be to crack down on hate speech, particularly in cyberspace. The committee is said to be a continuation of the 2018 Paigham-i-Pakistan initiative, which centred around a fatwa endorsed by hundreds of Muslim clerics from all sects condemning terrorism and suicide bombings.

Pakistan’s efforts to tackle extremism and terrorism are not new. From Gen Musharraf’s ‘enlightened moderation’ to the Paigham-i-Pakistan fatwa to the National Action Plan, including its updated version, the state has formed many a committee and formulated several plans to address this critical issue. Yet today, we face a terrorist insurgency in KP led by the extremist TTP, while sectarian groups continue to flex their muscles from time to time. Moreover, extremist groups in Punjab have led sustained campaigns against members of the minority Ahmadi community, also extending their influence to Sindh. These groups are involved in stoking violence against Christians too. All this proves that there is much to do where countering extremism and violence is concerned. The first step is, of course, expressing the resolve to fight injustice against minorities, which is what the just-formed committee has done. But noble intentions are not enough. The state needs to take strong action against those involved in promoting, condoning and carrying out violence against minority religions and sects. For example, Christian activists say that the perpetrators involved in the 2023 Jaranwala violence have yet to be convicted. Those guilty of intimidating Ahmadis have similarly not been punished. The new peace body must not suffer the fate of earlier initiatives. Peace committees and declarations will be inadequate unless the state pledges to permanently put sectarian and hate groups out of business.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025