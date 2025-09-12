E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Australia Davis Cup captain Hewitt to fight ban

Reuters Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 05:53am

SYDNEY: Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt has said he will appeal his two-week ban for shoving a doping control official and criticised the process for a “lack of facts”.

Hewitt was charged in January for engaging in offensive conduct towards a doping control official after he pushed a 60-year-old volunteer anti-doping chaperone following Australia’s semi-final loss to Italy last November.

The former world number one, who was also fined A$30,000 ($19,803) by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), told reporters on Thursday the matter was now with his lawyers.

“I’m just really disappointed about the overall decision but also the whole process to be honest, and the lack of facts that have been put out,” he said ahead of Australia’s Davis Cup tie against Belgium.

“But I’ll be going to the appeal process with my legal team, so I wont be talking about it any further.”

Hewitt’s ban, effective from Sept 24 to Oct 7, will prevent him from taking part in all tennis-related activities including coaching, mentoring, playing, captaincy and other associated roles.

Hewitt said he would not make the issue a distraction for Australia’s home Davis Cup tie against Belgium this weekend, “unlike the ITIA and International Tennis Federation”.

The former Wimbledon and US Open champion confirmed John Peers, Aleksandar Vukic and Davis Cup debutant Rinky Hijikata have been included in the Australian team, while Alexei Popyrin and Matt Ebden are unavailable due to injury.

“Really excited for Rinky, it’ll be his first time wearing the green and gold and for him to get the opportunity playing at the place where he grew up, in Sydney, is something really special,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

