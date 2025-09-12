Punjab flood victims pin hopes on govt for reconstruction

With anxiety and anguish writ large on her face, Yasmin Bibi, a 60-year-old widow, sits along with her family outside a relief camp near Chuhng on Multan Road.

She [perhaps] is contemplating a daunting future after floods ravaged their home in the illegally developed Theme Park housing scheme. Her 35-year-old daughter, Shabana, watches as her own children insist on having their clothes and toys back they used to play with at their house which has been surrounded by the flood water like many others in the scheme since August 28.

“She starts weeping when someone talks about the floodwater that ruined her and the other kids’ clothes and toys,” says Shabana. “We never thought we would face such a terrible situation.”

Shabana, a mother of five, explains her circumstances. “My husband is a labourer, and I used to earn extra by tailoring in our 2.5-marla house. That house may be gone. What will we do? Where will we live? Our future looks terrifying.” The house, she says, is still not fully visible due to the water.

Lahore’s Theme Park scheme is officially declared an illegal housing scheme where thousands of plots were carved out in the flood plain area of the Ravi. The scheme attracted a majority of poor people, as the developers introduced an easy installment plan with permission of construction of house soon after payment of advance and one-month installment. Resultantly, a number of families, most illiterate ones, purchased plots (two to five marla) and constructed houses.

The recent floods affected 31 villages along the river, including Mohlanwal and Chuhng, where this scheme is located.

A total of 82,952 people were affected by the floods in Lahore. While government-run relief and medical camps were established, numerous non-governmental organisations also set up camps, particularly near Chuhng and Mohlanwal, which have a large population from the Theme Park scheme and other low-lying areas. As many as 44,546 people and 13,621 animals were evacuated. There have been reports of one human casualty.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza confirms that rescue operations are complete and relief efforts are now underway. He says crops on 21,000 acres of agricultural land have been affected. A detailed survey by teams from the Board of Revenue and Urban Unit will begin today (Friday) to assess the full extent of the damage to homes, displacement of people, and loss of jobs. “After the survey is complete, the government will decide how and to what extent it will compensate the flood victims,” he said.

The DC said the water level in Theme Park has been reduced from 30 feet to four or five feet after the government began using dewatering machines.

Dr. Mattiullah Bajwa, a philanthropist, has urged the government to announce an immediate relief package. “How long will the victims live in these temporary camps? They need to resume their lives,” he pleaded.

He stressed the need to drain the water from Theme Park and other low-lying areas quickly so residents can return and begin repairs.

With no money to buy new plots or repair their homes, the affected families are pinning their hopes on the government. Many are concerned that even if they return, their damaged homes will not be safe.

“We request the government to allot us a new plot and some money to build a simple brick house,” pleaded Yasmin Bibi, whose 2.5-marla house was among those damaged. “Please, for God’s sake, help us. We can never forget the horrible day when we had only half an hour to vacate our house and save our lives before entry of the huge floodwater in our scheme.”

Ramzana Bibi, Jannat Bibi, Waqas, and several others in the camps shared similar stories. “I request CM Maryam Nawaz to have pity on us and help us during this tough time,” appealed Ramzana, whose five-marla house is surrounded by the accumulated floodwater in Theme Park.

