LHC orders action against officials for media interviews of suspects

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 10:02am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered action against officials facilitating media interviews of under-custody suspects, warning that personnel found involved in the activity would face disciplinary proceedings.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa passed the order hearing a petition filed by Advocate Vishal Ahmed Shakir against the release of videos of the suspects in police custody.

During the proceedings, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr. Athar Waheed, Cybercrime Director Hashmat Kamal and DG Excise Department Umar Sher Chattha appeared before the court.

Additional IG (Investigation) Shahzada Sultan assured the court that no interviews of suspects in custody would be arranged in the future. The judge observed that traffic wardens could issue fine tickets under the law, but recording videos in front of cameras would invite strict action.

“Can investigations not be carried out without making videos of suspects?” the judge asked the police officials.

The additional IG stated that in his view, publicising suspects in the media was inappropriate.

The judge further asked about the steps taken to implement the Supreme Court’s ruling on the matter.

The police officials said the field duty officers had already been instructed not to interact with the media.

They assured the court of strict implementation of the order and action against the delinquent officials.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

