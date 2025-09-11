CM announces special relief package for flood affectees

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken strict notice of reports of private boat owners exploiting flood victims in Jalalpur Pirwala and announced that the government will bear the expenses of the boats being used in rescue and relief operations.

She was visiting the flood relief camp and later reached the protective embankment at Jalalpur Pirwala City on Wednesday. She announced the construction of a permanent protective embankment for Jalalpur Pirwala. She also directed senior minister Maryam Aurangzeb to stay in Jalalpur Pirwala to monitor the evacuation operation.

The CM ordered the Multan commissioner and the deputy commissioner to ensure payments to private boat operators. She also directed to take stern action against those boat owners who exploited flood victims for financial gain. Furthermore, she instructed that all private boats in Jalalpur Pirwala be operated under official supervision.

She made it clear that no one would be allowed to take advantage of the flood situation or exploit the public in times of crisis.

Takes notice of private boat owners exploiting affectees

The chief minister also announced the Gilani Expressway project for Uch Sharif and the introduction of a special relief package for the flood affectees of Jalalpur Pirwala. She announced Rs1 million each for the families of those who lost their lives in the floods. She further announced provision of Rs1 million for affectees whose houses had been destroyed, Rs500,000 for partially damaged structures, Rs500,000 for the loss of large livestock, and Rs50,000 for small animals.

Addressing the flood victims, she said she would fulfill every promise. She said every loss of the flood victims would be compensated, although no amount could replace a human life. She expressed sympathy for the bereaved families and assured them of full support.

Ms Nawaz said she had personally come to stand by her distressed brothers and sisters in Jalalpur Pirwala and vowed to rebuild the destroyed houses and stressed that all stranded people must be rescued. She told the victims that they were the government’s guests and would not be left alone until the water had receded.

Highlighting the scale of the disaster, she described it as a massive flood causing immense destruction, but assured the people that the government was making every possible effort to save lives and restore normalcy. She added that while natural calamities were beyond human control, her government was determined to provide relief to every affected person.

She visited the flood relief camp set up at Government College Jalalpur Pirwala, where she mingled with the affected families. She reassured the women of government support and promised to resolve their issues.

The CM also handed over financial assistance cheques to the families of those who lost their lives during the floods.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025