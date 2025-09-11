Rains halt Karachi’s industrial activities

KARACHI: The industrial sector in Karachi was significantly impacted on Wednesday as heavy rains and flooding paralysed key industrial areas.

According to industry leaders, industrial output remained subdued as workers failed to report for duty due to safety concerns and transportation issues.

Faisal Moiz Khan, President of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), stated that nearly half of the 4,500 industrial units in the area remained closed. Workers were reluctant to return after the torrential rains in the third week of August left several people stranded in factories late into the night.

Additionally, around 100-125 factories in sectors A to D in F.B. Area, including export-oriented units, suffered damage as the swollen Lyari River inundated production facilities, destroying raw materials and finished goods worth millions of rupees.

Moiz pointed out that the overflow from Thado Dam had submerged roads leading to the Super Highway, exacerbating the city’s already struggling infrastructure. “The city faces serious problems during the rains due to poor infrastructure,” he added. NKATI represents 70 per cent of Karachi’s export-oriented industries.

Flooding destroys raw materials, disrupts supply chain

Ahmed Azeem Alvi, President of the Site Association of Industry (SAI), echoed similar concerns, reporting that 60pc of workers in 3,500 factories did not report to work despite there being no significant road blockages. “A shortage of workers has led to a 25-30pc reduction in production activities,” Alvi said, adding that workers were hesitant to leave their homes due to fears of being unable to return if the rains worsened.

In the Korangi industrial area, which houses over 4,000 factories, the output was down by 30pc due to a low turnout of workers, who accounted for less than 50pc of the usual workforce.

Junaid Naqi, President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), mentioned that entry points to the area were closed in the morning, and workers were already on edge due to the overflow of Lyari and Malir rivers. Additionally, power disruptions, caused by tripping of feeder lines, further worsened the situation, leading to the suspension of multiple shifts.

Sheikh Mohammad Tehseen, President of the F.B. Area Association of Trade and Industry (FBATI), said that production activities across industrial zones had been severely affected, with factory attendance down by 50-60pc.

“The supply chain has been disrupted, slowing down the delivery of raw materials and cargo shipments to seaports,” he added. Tehseen also urged the government to collaborate with industrial associations to restore business activities and normalise the economic cycle.

The e-commerce sector also faced challenges as logistical disruptions hindered the movement of goods. Shoaib Bhatti, President of the Pakistan eCommerce Association (PEA) Karachi, reported delays in shipments both domestically and internationally, with quick commerce services suspended in various parts of the city. Long electricity and internet outages further hampered online shopping services, causing losses for e-commerce businesses.

Rauf Ibrahim, Chairman of the Karachi Wholesalers Grocers Association (KWGA), noted that 80-90pc of shops in key wholesale trade areas, including Dandia Bazaar, Jodia Bazaar, and Lea Market, remained closed.

The remaining 10-20pc of shops that were open closed by 2 pm due to the adverse weather conditions. The combined impact of heavy rains, flooding, and infrastructural limitations has caused widespread disruption in Karachi’s industrial and commercial sectors, with long-term effects expected if the situation does not improve soon.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025