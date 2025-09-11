E-Paper | September 11, 2025

In call with Wang, Rubio seeks open discussion with China

Agencies Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 08:56am

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday he wanted constructive dialogue with China in a call with his counterpart, days after a major military parade brought together US adversaries in Beijing.

In a telephone call with Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Rubio “emphasised the importance of open and constructive communication on a range of bilateral issues”, the State Department said.

Rubio as a senator was known for his tough line on China and in his confirmation hearing warned of an all-out global struggle to prevent Beijing from outpacing the United States as the pre-eminent global power.

Rubio met Wang in July on the sidelines of the Asean Regional Forum in Malaysia, in a meeting both sides described as positive and constructive, despite tension over Washington’s tariffs. Rubio said at the time that the odds of US President Donald Trump meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping were high.

The rise of global trade barriers since Trump’s return to the presidency has exacerbated challenges for China’s export-driven economy. While US and China in August extended a truce for 90 days, President Trump urged EU officials on Tuesday to hit China with tariffs of up to 100pc as part of a strategy to pressure Russia to end Ukraine war.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025



