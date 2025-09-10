Trump says ‘very unhappy about every aspect’ of Israeli strike on Qatar

US President Donald Trump has said he is “very unhappy about every aspect” of the Israeli strike on Qatar and would be giving a full statement on the issue today.

“I’m not thrilled about it,” Trump said as he arrived at a Washington restaurant. “It’s not a good situation but I will say this: We want the hostages back, but we’re not thrilled about the way it went down today.”

While Israel defended the attacks as being justified, Qatar said Israel was treacherous and engaged in “state terrorism”.

Trump said he considered hitting Hamas was a worthy goal, but he felt badly that the attack took place in the Gulf Arab state, which is a major non-Nato ally of Washington and where Hamas has long had its political base.