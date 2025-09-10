E-Paper | September 10, 2025

Detrimental myth

Published September 10, 2025

THOSE who read too much end up making a mess of their mental health. This is the myth our society has been propaga- ting for years. Usually spoken in jest or whispered as a warning, this statement betrays a deeper societal unease with intellectualism.

In a country whose socio-political landscape is already wrestling against low literacy and an underfunded edu-cational system, such detrimental myths are much more harmful than we can imagine.

It depicts critical thinking as something unnatural, and discourages young people from reading literature beyond their school curriculum. The result of this state of affairs is a nation that is reluctant to question, reflect or examine concepts critically.

Anti-intellectualism has traditionally thrived in authoritarian and colonial systems, where critical thinking has tended to be suppressed. In rural areas, where oral cultures had previously pre-vailed, reading alone came to be suspected as too introspective an activity that made people uneasy.

Scientifically speaking, reading enhances cognitive health, emotional intelligence and empathy. It aids in trauma recovery and promotes mental resilience. These are the very qualities that our society sorely lacks. This myth must be challenged. Readers are not mad — they are vital.

Unfortunately, a nation that continues to discourage thought cannot hope for meaningful reforms. Pakistan needs more readers who are bold enough to question, imagine and build a much better future.

M. Nabeel Abid
Lahore

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025

