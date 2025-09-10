Gender parity report to be launched on Women’s Day

ISLAMABAD: National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), with support from UNFPA, UN Women, Group Development Pakistan, and the Embassy of the Netherlands, Tuesday concluded a two-day national consultation to finalize a unified framework for Pakistan’s first National Gender Parity Report, to be launched on International Women’s Day, on March 8, 2026.

For the first time, Pakistan’s gender data will be synchronized at the national level, aligned with international standards.

The move was expected to improve Pakistan’s ranking in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report and strengthen national policies on women’s empowerment.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar called gender discrimination the biggest obstacle to progress, stressing that development could not be achieved by excluding half the population.

He said women’s rights must go beyond speeches to practical action, as women were already excelling in many fields.

He assured full government support to integrate the new framework into laws, policies, and institutions.

A statement issued by NCSW said that its Chairperson Ume Laila Azhar remarked that credible and timely data was vital to present the right image of Pakistan to the world. She urged federal and provincial governments to become responsive partners, providing data that met international standards.

She added that without reliable information, policies could not address gaps in education, health, political participation, and economic empowerment.

The consultation concluded with consensus on a lean, sustainable, and comparable framework.

In her vote of thanks, NCSW Secretary Humaira Zia Mufti acknowledged all partners and appreciated Minister Tarar’s commitment to advancing reforms.

This historic initiative marked the beginning of Pakistan’s journey towards credible, standardized gender reporting and long-term accountability.

