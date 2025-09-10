Flood levels in Sutlej record significant decrease

KASUR: The River Sutlej has recorded a significantly decrease in the last 24 hours, however, residents of the affected areas are still reluctant to return to their native areas or move to relief camps set up by the government.

The flood level of Sutlej had also been downgraded to a very high flood level from exceptionally very high flood on Tuesday as discharged was recorded at 230,738 cusecs from the 327,030 cusecs on Monday at the Ganda Singh Headworks.

According to the irrigation department, exceptionally very high level flood was declared in the Sutlej when the water discharge went above 225,000 cusecs. Whereas, it was classified as very high level flood when the discharge was above 175,000 cusecs, but less than 225,000 cusecs.

The Sutlej experienced exceptionally very high flood level on Aug 26 when water discharge increased to 230,738 cusecs from 182,188 cusecs (very high flood) in a single day.

Affectees remain on roadsides despite pleas from administration

The river peaked at 385,000 cusecs, washing away several embankments, submerging dozens of villages, hamlets and a large scale evacuation was initiated.

According to the district administration, as many as 250,000 people had been evacuated from the villages adjacent to the Sutlej during the flood. The administration started preparations on Aug 16 and eventually began evacuations on Aug 21 as heavy rains started in the upper catchment areas of Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab and Jhelum rivers.

A flood-affected family in a small makeshift living arrangement told Dawn that the reduction in water level was a beacon of light for the residents of affected villages. However, they said that it would take a long time for them to resettle.

Scores of families had been living along the Ganda Singh Road with their animals. A district administeation official requesting anonymity said that despite hectic efforts, the affected villagers were not ready to move to the relief camps. However, he said, the administration was giving them ample food and fodder.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Ali said that many families were not even ready to move the women and children to the nearby camps, where the provincial government had provided best possible facilities. However, he said, they were not ignored and were given every possible facility at their doorstep.

In Kanganpur area, scores of families were present across the river. The families were reluctant to move to relief camps or safer areas and they complained of not getting ample food and medical facilities.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025