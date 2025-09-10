E-Paper | September 10, 2025

Karachi school sweeper arrested for ‘molesting child’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 10:37am

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an employee of a school over the allegation of a criminal assault on a minor girl.

“The Gizri police took an immediate action and arrested the suspect [a sweeper] of the school,” said the police spokesperson.

The incident took place in a P&T Colony school where the held suspect allegedly subjected the seven-year-old girl to molestation.

After receiving information about the incident, the police conducted an inquiry and interrogated the suspect. The minor girl also identified the suspect, who has reportedly confessed to the crime.

The police have registered a case against him and he was handed over to the investigation branch of the police for further legal proceedings, said a spokesperson for the SSP South.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025

Violence against children
Pakistan

