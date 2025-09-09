Bilawal calls on federal govt to provide immediate relief via BISP

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called on the federal government to immediately extend financial assistance to the flood-affected families through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and to urgently seek support from the international community.

According to the press release issued by the PPP, Bilawal said that for the past two weeks, flood victims in Punjab have been waiting for assistance. He urged PM Shehbaz to ensure immediate financial aid to the flood-affected districts across the country, including Punjab and Sindh, through the BISP.

He said that BISP is the only immediate source of relief for the victims, but he could not understand why the funds have not yet been released. “I will take up this matter with the prime minister,” he added.