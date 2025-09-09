113mm rain lashes Lahore, disrupts routine businesses

Heavy rain has lashed most areas of Lahore, inundating roads and localities and disrupting routine business.

According to the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), the city received maximum rain (113mm) till 7pm at Paniwala Talab and its surrounding localities, followed by Iqbal Town with 97mm, Lakshami Chowk 96.5mm and Gulberg, 77.5mm.

The rain disrupted the electricity supply system in the provincial capital, tripping nearly 80 feeders of 11kV distribution capacity.

“Lahore has a combined drainage network/system that means the domestic/commercial sewage water and rainwater drain fall together into the Ravi after flowing into the main lines. Ideally, the drainage system for rainwater should be separate,” explained an official.

