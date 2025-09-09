Flour, roti prices rise

KARACHI: Following a surge in sugar prices, consumers are now facing higher costs for flour and roti across various parts of Pakistan as wheat and flour prices continue to rise.

In Karachi, tandoor operators have raised the price of various roti varieties by an average of Rs2 per piece, which will mainly impact low- and middle-income groups, particularly daily wage earners and the labour class, who typically rely on eating their meals at local eateries.

The sharp rise in prices is evident in branded flour, with some millers raising the cost of a five-kilogram bag of fine flour to Rs700, up from Rs500 on Aug 1 and Rs600 on Sept 1, despite the arrival of the new wheat crop earlier this year. Retailers report that large-scale traders are likely profiting from the rise in prices, taking advantage of the higher demand for old flour stocks.

Some market analysts believe the ongoing wheat crisis is unrelated to the recent floods in Punjab and other regions, as the new wheat crop was harvested in March/April. However, hoarders, stockists, and investors are reportedly holding substantial wheat stocks, waiting for further price hikes driven by supply and demand dynamics.

Salman Mian Araieen, a member of the All Sindh Sheermal Tandoor Roti Association, stated that tandoor operators who were previously selling naan at Rs22 and Rs23 per piece (weighing 180 grams) have now raised prices to Rs25. Additionally, the price of chapati has increased by Rs2 per piece, reaching Rs14-15, up from Rs11-12. Some tandoor owners have refrained from passing on the full impact of rising flour prices, waiting for a potential reversal in flour rates.

According to Araieen, the price of 50 kg of fine atta has risen by Rs1,900 in just a month, now costing Rs5,700 per bag, up from Rs3,800. Despite the rise in flour costs, the prices of sheermal and taftan have remained unchanged, even as sugar prices climbed to Rs200 per kg from Rs180, and the cost of a 16kg tin of ghee surged to Rs7,900 from Rs6,500 in recent months. Currently, sheermal and taftan are priced at Rs70-90 per piece, depending on weight and quality. If flour prices continue to rise, an additional Rs10 per piece may be added to these items.

Some tandoor owners are reportedly considering discontinuing the sale of Rs20 naan (weighing 140-145 grams), as the price no longer covers their costs. Araieen noted that the price of a 40kg wheat bag, which has now reached Rs3,943 (Rs9,857 per 100kg), is the highest recorded in 72 weeks, last seen in April 2024.

