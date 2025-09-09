E-Paper | September 09, 2025

Sindh govt sacks SHRC chairperson Iqbal Detho

Waqas Ali Ranjha Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:09am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has finally removed Iqbal Ahmed Detho as the chairperson of the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

A notification to this effect was issued over a month after the recommendations of the provincial cabinet which thoroughly discussed complaints against him in its Aug 7 meeting.

Official documents revealed that a joint complaint was filed against Mr Detho on Nov 22, 2024 by prominent rights activists and civil society members, including National Commission on Human Rights member Anis Haroon, activist Mehnaz Rahman and academician Dr Riaz Sheikh.

The activists had accused Mr Detho of “corrupt practices, illegal personal gains, financial irregularities, illegal appointments and embezzlement of funds”.

An inquiry into these allegations was ordered by the chief minister’s secretariat and conducted by the Centre for Management & Information Technology Development (CMIE&ITD). The findings were later reviewed by a special sub-committee of the cabinet formed to re-examine all related documents and evidence.

The sub-committee comprising the law minister, excise minister and special assistant to CM on human rights held hearings to view both the complainants and Mr Detho before submitting its final recommendations.

The cabinet endorsed the committee’s findings and also gave its approval to initiate legal proceedings, if necessary, against Mr Detho.

On Monday, on the advice of the Services, General Administration & Coordination Department, the Human Rights Department issued the notification to remove him from the office.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

