E-Paper | September 09, 2025

Fisherman drowns as boat capsizes near Port Qasim

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:09am

KARACHI: A fisherman drowned and three survived when their boat capsized in the open sea near Port Qasim due to strong winds in the early hours of Monday.

Seventy-year-old captain of the boat Somar Usman Arif drowned and could not be saved.

According to Kamal Shah, spokesperson for the Coastal Media Centre at Ibrahim Hyderi, the incident occurred at around 6am when the fishermen were engaged in fishing.

“Sudden strong winds and high tides caused the boat to overturn. The survivors have been identified as Asghar Qadir and Abid. Among them, Abid happened to be the captain’s son,” he said.

The fishing community has demanded that the government provide financial compensation to the bereaved family of the boat captain.

They also urged the government to implement practical safety measures for fishermen.

Man murdered in Pak Colony

A 35-year-old man was gunned down in the Pak Colony area on Monday evening, according to police.

SHO Anwar Ali said that Omer Farooq was on his way home when unidentified assailants shot and killed him near an area fish market. The officer suspected some monetary dispute as a probable motive for the murder.

The body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Leaky state
09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

THE authorities should not feign alarm: after all, they have been repeatedly warned against the compulsion to ...
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...
Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...