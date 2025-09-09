Fisherman drowns as boat capsizes near Port Qasim

KARACHI: A fisherman drowned and three survived when their boat capsized in the open sea near Port Qasim due to strong winds in the early hours of Monday.

Seventy-year-old captain of the boat Somar Usman Arif drowned and could not be saved.

According to Kamal Shah, spokesperson for the Coastal Media Centre at Ibrahim Hyderi, the incident occurred at around 6am when the fishermen were engaged in fishing.

“Sudden strong winds and high tides caused the boat to overturn. The survivors have been identified as Asghar Qadir and Abid. Among them, Abid happened to be the captain’s son,” he said.

The fishing community has demanded that the government provide financial compensation to the bereaved family of the boat captain.

They also urged the government to implement practical safety measures for fishermen.

Man murdered in Pak Colony

A 35-year-old man was gunned down in the Pak Colony area on Monday evening, according to police.

SHO Anwar Ali said that Omer Farooq was on his way home when unidentified assailants shot and killed him near an area fish market. The officer suspected some monetary dispute as a probable motive for the murder.

The body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025