Addict sons turn out to be killers of missing woman

LAHORE: A woman, who had gone missing in Kahna some months back, was allegedly murdered by her two young sons.

It was revealed during the course of investigation and police held the two suspects namely Shafiq James and Nabeel James.

A police official said the woman was later identified as Margate. He said that her remains were found in the fields a couple of days back.

As the police reached the site on being alerted, they recovered a shopping bag from the site that contained some clothes and a utility bill.

The police then approached the respective Lesco SDO and got a complete address of the woman.

The police team reached the house of the woman and questioned her two sons.

During interrogation, the police took them into custody on suspension as both of them had tried to mislead the team by sharing false information.

They later told the police that they were addicts and allegedly strangled their mother for not giving money for drugs.

The police officer said the woman was a housemaid.

The suspects later took her body to the fields on a rickshaw and dumped it to conceal the crime.

The police lodged a case against the suspects and shifted the remains of the body to city morgue for autopsy.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025