Court refuses extension of Ducky Bhai’s remand

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Monday denied the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) further physical remand of YouTuber Saadur Rehman, known as Ducky Bhai, in a case of promoting gambling apps on social media.

Ducky Bhai was presented before the court after the completion of his three-day physical remand and the NCCIA sought further physical remand to complete the investigation.

However, Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo, after reviewing the record, dismissed the request and sent the suspect to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The NCCIA had arrested the YouTuber last month following registration of a case against him. The agency alleged that the suspect was a member of an international gambling racket and had been promoting gambling applications on social media for huge money. Aroob Jatoi, the wife of Ducky, is on interim pre-arrest bail.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025