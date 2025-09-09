Six booked for attacking lawyer at ACE office

SAHIWAL: Farid Town police registered a case against six suspects for allegedly assaulting a district court lawyer, looting Rs30,000 in cash, stealing a wristwatch, and creating hooliganism during a hearing at the regional office of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

Report said Advocate Muhammad Awais had arrived at the ACE regional office to submit documentary evidence in connection with a criminal case registered under sections 471, 420, 468 of PPC and PCAS/2/47 with ACE, Sahiwal.

He was representing the complainant, a widow named Sharifan Bibi, in a case filed against Irfan, a resident of village 44/5-L, Tehsil Sahiwal.

ACE Inspector Sohaib Qasir had summoned the lawyer to provide documents a week ago. At the time, six persons – two known and four unknown – named in the above ACE case were already present in the inspector’s office for interrogation. After collecting the documents, Inspector Sohaib directed the lawyer to wait in a separate room, stating he would discuss the matter further shortly. It is said during this interval, the six suspects forcibly entered the room where the lawyer was seated.

Despite the inspector’s efforts to prevent a confrontation, they physically assaulted the lawyer and snatched his cash and a wristwatch. The attackers also issued threats of dire consequences before fleeing the premises while brandishing weapons.

Farid Town police later booked Imran, Atiq Ahmed, and four unidentified persons under sections 382, 506, 148, and 149 of PPC on the compliant of the lawyer on Sept 6.

Sources informed Dawn that ACE Director General Sohail Zafar Chattha took notice of the incident. In response, he assigned additional charge of Director ACE Sahiwal to Basharat Nabi, Deputy Director (Investigation), ACE Multan Region.

The previous Director Ziaul Haq was relieved of his duties last week.

