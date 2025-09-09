E-Paper | September 09, 2025

CP&WB DG transferred

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:09am

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday transferred Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab Director-General Muhammad Aslam Shahid (presently on ex-Pakistan leave) and directed him to report to the S&GAD for further orders.

Rao Nadeem Akhtar, Parks and Horticulture Authority Sahiwal director-general, has been transferred and posted as CP&WB DG.

Meanwhile, Sahiwal Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mahmood has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Sahiwal PHA DG in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

The government also shuffled 12 additional and deputy secretaries across various departments in the province.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

