E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Jamaica start strong in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying final round

AFP Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:18am

LOS ANGELES: Jama­ica crushed Bermuda 4-0 to make a strong start to the final round of 2026 World Cup qualifying for North and Central America and the Caribbean on Friday.

Damion Lowe got the visitors off to a quick start with a goal in the sixth minute, before Renaldo Cep­has made it 2-0 and Kasey Palmer and Shamar Nicho­lson added second-half goals to complete the Gro­up ‘B’ win in Devonshire.

Th Reggae Boyz are in the final round of qualifying for the sixth time and seeking a second World Cup finals appearance after making their debut in France in 1998.

Bermuda are in the final round of qualifying for the first time.

Twelve nations advanced to the final round, where three automatic World Cup berths are on offer since the United States, Mexico and Canada have secured their places as co-hosts of next year’s tournament.

The winners of each of the three final-round gro­ups will punch their World Cup tickets. The two second-placed teams with the best records will have a cha­nce to advance through the inter-confederation playoffs.

Earlier, Trinidad and Tobago played to a scoreless draw with Curacao in Group ‘B’ in Port of Spain. In Group ‘C’, Nicaragua and Costa Rica drew 1-1 in Managua.

Byron Bonilla converted a penalty to pull 10-man Nicar­agua level in the 81st minute.

Alexis Gamboa had headed Costa Rica in front in the 60th — six minutes after Nicaragua’s Jason Coronel was sent off. Elsewhere in Group ‘C’, Haiti and Honduras drew 0-0 in Curacao.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

