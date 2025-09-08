E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Killing of child triggers protest in Chakdara

Our Correspondent Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:19am

LOWER DIR: The brutal killing of a minor boy in Badwan sparked grief and anger among residents, triggering a strong protest demonstration in Chakdara on Sunday.

A day earlier, a mutilated body of a seven-year-old Afnan, son of Dawood, resident of Tor Gatu Badwan, was recovered from a nearby hill. He had gone missing a day before and was mercilessly stoned to death. The Chakdara police registered a case on the complaint of his father and launched investigation.

The traders and residents staged a demonstration in Chakdara against the brutal killing of the child. They placed the body on the road and vowed to continue their protest till the arrest of culprit.

The president of anjuman tajiran Chakdara, Khwaja Faizul Ghafoor, JUI-F Adenzai chief Imran Haqqani, PTI’s Rizwan Badwani, JI Youth tehsil president Manzoor and Maulana Habibun Nabi and others participated in the protest and addressed the protesters. They condemned the incident as barbaric and demanded a thorough inquiry and exemplary punishment for the killer.

They warned that unchecked brutality invited divine wrath, adding that children were innocent and deserved special protection. SHO Fazal Ghafoor Khan of Chakdara police station assured the protesters that the matter was being investigated and the culprits would be traced soon.

The protesters dispersed peacefully after his assurance.

Meanwhile, a grade-9 student in Bagh Maidanwas shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was collecting firewood on a nearby hill on Saturday.

According to the police and locals, Mohammad Salar, son of Mohammad Islam, a ninth-grade student at the Government Higher Secondary School Bagh Maidan, was shot dead by unidentified assailants. The attackers fled after the incident. The victim was laid to rest in his ancestral village of Bishgram, Maidan on Sunday.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop devastation
08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

THE devastation unleashed by the floods across Punjab — with Sindh facing a similar situation — is nothing short...
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...
Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.