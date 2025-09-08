Nine truckloads of flour seized in Mianwali

MIANWALI: An attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of flour to KPK was foiled by a joint team of the food department and Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA).

Officials said Mianwali DC Asad Abbas Magsi got an information about the presence of nine flour-laden trucks near Paikhel on the Mianwali-Bannu Road. The DC directed the food department and PERA to take prompt action.

The raiding party headed by Shehbaz Sipra, District Food Ccontroller, along with PERA raided a roadside hotel and impounded nine trucks loaded with 2800 flour bags of 100kg each. The truck drivers failed to show any transportation permits.

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Irfan Anwar with District Food Controller Abdul Majid Khan and Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority SDO Azam Gopang and its force started crackdown against hoarders of wheat and those selling flour on higher rates.

Mills sealed in RYK

DFC Abdul Majid Khan told this correspondent they raided the Al Mukhtar Flour Mills and sealed its warehouse after confiscating 24 tons of flour bags on Friday.

The mills is owned by former president of RYKCCI and executive member of FPCCI Abdul Raauf Mukhtar. The DFC said these flour bags had been stored to sell them on higher rates.

“Now these flour bags will be sold on government-announced rates to the public in open market.”

Abdul Raouf Mukhtar told Dawn the raid on his flour mills was illegal and these officials had taken this step on the instructions of his opponents. He claimed that initially the government of Punjab had issued a notification of wheat rate of Rs 3,000 per maund but later withdrew it.

OKARA: After an imposition of wheat emergency across the province under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a drive against hoarders and stockists of wheat has been launched.

On the direction of DC Ahmad Usman Javid, various raiding teams started checking godowns of flour mills in Dipalpur and Okara tehsils and traced big godowns hoarding wheat worth Rs 750 million).

The price of wheat in the open market has risen significantly during the last 10 days.

GUJRANWALA: The district administration, PERA and the food department recovered 49,600 illegally- stored wheat bags from different areas during a crackdown against wheat hoarding.

A umber of flour mills and godowns were sealed on the order of DC Naveed Ahmed.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025