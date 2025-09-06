PTI boycotts NA, backs Sept 8 strike

ISLAMABAD: PTI on Friday once again boycotted the proceedings of the National Assembly (NA) and announced support for the Sept 8 shutter-down strike call given by Balochistan National Party (BNP) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) in Balochistan.
Following the boycott, the main opposition party held a ‘people’s assembly’ outside the Parliament House and urged the judiciary to take up PTI’s appeals against the passage of 26th Constitutional Amendment. They termed the amendment “a tool to suppress and undermine the judiciary”.
“The people’s assembly backs shutter-down strike call of BNP chief Akhtar Mengal and PkMAP President Mehmood Achakzai to be observed on Sept 8 in Balochsitan,” said a resolution passed by the gathering.
The resolution, presented by PTI Chairman Barrister Ali Gohar, rejected what it called “hybrid regime” and demanded lifting of curbs imposed on judiciary so that it could hear appeals filed against 26th Constitutional Amendment.
It also demanded suspension of Afghan refugees’ repatriation process in view of prevailing instability in neighbouring Afghanistan. The resolution further endorsed the recent speech of Supreme Court judge Justice Athar Minallah.
Former NA speaker Asad Qaisar said no people-friendly legislation was being carried out in the parliament.
Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025