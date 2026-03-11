E-Paper | March 11, 2026

5 injured in grenade attack on house in Balochistan’s Pasni: police

Behram Baloch Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 12:16pm
GWADAR: Five labourers from Sindh were injured in a grenade attack on a house in the coastal town of Pasni late Tuesday night, police said.

Unknown people riding motorbikes hurled a grenade at a residential quarter in Ward No. 9, resulting in an explosion in the house’s courtyard, according to police reports.

As a result, five people said to be from Sindh were injured while a portion of the quarter was damaged. Police rushed to the site soon after the blast and shifted the injured to the district hospital.

“The condition of one injured is serious, while others are stable despite receiving multiple injuries,” a police official said.

They all belonged to Larkana and Qambar Shahdadkot, and were staying in Gwadar to work as labourers.

Police are investigating the incident. No one has claimed responsibility for the grenade attack as yet.

There has been a rise in militancy in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the past year.

However, there was a decline in militant attacks following the launch of retaliatory “Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1” by security forces early in February, data from a think tank showed.

On March 3, unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade at a government office in Bolan district’s Dhadar town.

On January 7, Barkat Rind, the parliamentary secretary for the fisheries department, and other government officials escaped a grenade attack in Turbat town.

The grenade exploded at some distance from an “open kutcheri”, causing panic among attendees but resulting in no casualties.

The same day, a similar grenade attack in the Hub district resulted in the injury of a Pakistan Coast Guards’ personnel when attackers targeted a checkpoint near the highway.

Earlier in January, a grenade attack near Chenak Chowk in Balochistan’s Sibi district killed one person and injured five others.

