Homage to armed forces, martyrs

President, PM recall 1965 war, praise recent Operation Bunyanum Marsoos; call Sept 6 a ‘glorious chapter’

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid rich tribute to the valiant sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces and martyrs on the eve of Defence Day, reaffirming the nation’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty, countering modern threats, and building a united, prosperous future.

They also recalled the 1965 war with India, noting that Pakistan's valiant armed forces, with the full support of the people, had thwarted enemy aggression, proving that the country possesses the will and capacity to defend its independence and integrity.

They also recalled the 1965 war with India, noting that Pakistan’s valiant armed forces, with the full support of the people, had thwarted enemy aggression, proving that the country possesses the will and capacity to defend its independence and integrity.

Highlighting the recent Oper­ation Bunyanum Marsoos, Marka-i-Haq, PM Shehbaz lauded the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force for their unmatched professionalism and combat skills under the strategic leadership of Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and constructive international engagement but war­ned against ignoring the reality of continuous Indian provocations and shifting regional dynamics.

Expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Jam­mu and Kashmir, the prime minister reiterated unwavering support for their struggle for self-determination, stressing that it cannot be suppressed by force.

He also strongly condemned ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine and urged the international community to ensure the protection of civilians and uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza.

‘Glorious chapter’

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari, in his message, paid tribute to the valiant sacrifices of the nation’s armed forces and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to its defence and sovereignty.

He described September 6 as a glorious chapter in the country’s history. He emphasised that the spirit of sacrifice from the 1965 war continues to serve as a guiding light for future generations.

The president highlighted the significance of this year’s Defence Day in light of the recent Operation Bunyanum Marsoos conducted in May 2025 against India.

“Just as our courageous forces demonstrated extraordinary valor and dedication in 1965, our sons once again proved their unmatched bravery during this year’s operation,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025