E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Govt announces public holiday on Saturday for Eid Miladun Nabi

Tahir Sherani Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 08:38pm

The federal government on Tuesday announced a public holiday for September 6 on account of Eid-i-Miladun Nabi.

The notification was issued by the Cabinet Division.

Last week, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee had announced that the Rabiul Awwal moon had not been sighted; therefore, Eid-i-Miladun Nabi was set to fall on the coming Saturday.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi holiday, on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

September 6 is also when the country will mark its 60th Defence Day to commemorate the sacrifices of fallen heroes of the 1965 war against India.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tianjin summit
Updated 02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...
Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...