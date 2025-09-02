Govt announces public holiday on Saturday for Eid Miladun Nabi

The federal government on Tuesday announced a public holiday for September 6 on account of Eid-i-Miladun Nabi.

The notification was issued by the Cabinet Division.

Last week, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee had announced that the Rabiul Awwal moon had not been sighted; therefore, Eid-i-Miladun Nabi was set to fall on the coming Saturday.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi holiday, on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

September 6 is also when the country will mark its 60th Defence Day to commemorate the sacrifices of fallen heroes of the 1965 war against India.