Two security personnel martyred in Kech

Behram Baloch Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 04:52am

GWADAR: Two security personnel were martyred in an armed attack on Friday in the Mand area of Kech district, near the Iranian border.

According to officials, the attack took place in Koh-Pushat Bazar, where the armed assailants ambushed the security personnel on a motorbike, opening fire and killing them on the spot.

Levy forces and other security personnel responded quickly, securing the area and transporting the victims’ bodies to a nearby medical facility.

The slain individuals were identified as Abdul Aziz and Jameel Ahmed, who were reportedly in plain clothes at the time of the attack.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025

