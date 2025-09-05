E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Two security personnel martyred in Swat

Umer Farooq Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:25am

PESHAWAR: Two security personnel were martyred in a clash with militants in Matta tehsil of Swat district, late on Wednesday night.

Sources said that a cle­arance operation was bei­ng carried out in the Matta area when the clash took place, adding that two personnel lost their lives in the exchange of fire.

The clearance operation was carried out in the Dopsar area, a hilly part of Matta tehsil, they said, adding that the operation was conducted on reports of the presence of militants in the area.

Sources said the area was cordoned off immediately and a search operation was launched. Howe­ver, there was no official word from the military’s media wing, until going to press.

A security official confirmed the presence of up to 60 militants, including their support network, in Khawazkhela and Matta tehsils of Swat.

He said the militants had first appeared in the area in 2022, but withdrew after the Aman Pasoon (peace uprisings), and had only now returned to the area.

He added that since the militants were present on hilltops and could spot the movement of security for­ces from the heights, flu­sh­­ing them out was a challenging job. Besides, their ability to monitor troop mo­­vements was also enabling them to plan ambushes.

Matta tehsil was a hotbed of militancy before the area was cleared in Opera­tion Rah-i-Raast in 2009.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

