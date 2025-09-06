NCCIA summons YouTubers

LAHORE: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has summoned three more YouTubers/social media influencers on Sept 9 for their alleged involvement in “unregulated online trading and gambling online apps”.

The NCCIA has already arrested YouTuber Saadur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai and YouTuber Mudassar Hassan for allegedly promoting gambling apps, encouraging the youth to invest in schemes that lack regulatory approval.

Now Rajab Butt, Iqra Kanwal and Muhammad Anas have been told to appear before the NCCIA team at its Lahore office on Sept 9 to defend themselves against allegations that they are involved in promoting illegal online betting apps.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025