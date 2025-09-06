Wana school wall collapses in quake

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A powerful earthquake that struck the region late on Friday night spread panic among residents and caused the collapse of the boundary wall of Government High School, Wana.

The incident left the school premises exposed, posing serious security risks to both students and teachers.

College principal Ghulam Hussain Wazir and local elders called for immediate reconstruction of the boundary wall on the northern side of the campus.

They warned that in the absence of a protective wall, the school remained completely vulnerable, putting its assets, staff, and students at risk.

