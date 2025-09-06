Senate body criticises costly delay in new lodges’ construction

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Friday observed that the prolonged delay in the construction of 104 new lodges has not only multiplied the cost but also created avoidable financial burdens on the public exchequer.

The subcommittee of the Senate House Committee headed by Senator Nasir Mehmood met on Friday. The participants stressed that there was no justification for further delay.

Senators Danesh Kumar, Hidayatullah Khan and Poonjo Bheel also attended the meeting.

The committee noted with concern that although the project was approved as far back as 2009 to meet the growing accommodation needs of parliamentarians, it has remained plagued by repeated delays.

CDA says work stalled several times due to lack of funds and political gatherings near site

CDA officials said work stalled several times due to lack of funds and political disruptions near the site. In 2015, the contractor demanded a steep cost escalation, leading to prolonged litigation. The committee was told that in 2025 a revised PC-I was approved at a cost of Rs7,170 million, and the contract was awarded to Mian Usman Umer & Company.

The committee observed that the prolonged delays have multiplied costs, adding with Rs3.5 billion already available, there was no justification for further inaction. Senator Mehmood directed CDA to immediately commence work and said timely completion is essential to avoid yet another cycle of cost escalations and litigation.

The committee further directed that the ministries of interior and planning must conduct site visits and submit progress reports to ensure consistent progress and transparency and accountability in the work. The committee will also visit the site.

On the matter of renovation of existing lodges, the committee expressed dissatisfaction over the deteriorated condition of the buildings despite claims of heavy expenditures.

The members said that thorough inspections will be carried out, and CDA was tasked to provide lodge-wise details of renovation costs, materials used, and justification for excessive spending.

The head of the committee remarked that accountability in the use of public money is non-negotiable and that disproportionate spending on a few lodges will not be tolerated.

The committee directed the chairman CDA to constitute an internal committee comprising well-reputed officers to conduct the initial investigations into the quality of the work and spending of amounts on each lodge during last two years.

The convener of the subcommittee pressed for transparency, demanding that CDA submit an internal inquiry report within 21 days.

The committee also raised the issue of poor cleanliness standards at Parliament Lodges. Members noted that janitorial staffers deputed for the task were not performing their duties effectively. Details of the janitorial contract, staff deployment and associated costs were sought.

The chairman CDA highlighted the additional financial burden on the civic agency due to the absorption of PWD employees after the department’s closure.

He requested supplementary funding to meet salary obligations.

The committee directed the ministries of finance and interior to resolve the matter on priority, stressing that institutional gaps should not hinder operational efficiency.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025