NA body voices concern over slow pace of work on Parliament Lodges

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Tuesday expressed concerns over the slow pace of construction work at additional 104 Family Suites and 400 Servant Quarters at the Parliament Lodges .

“Members of the Committee expressed concern over the slow pace and emphasized the need to expand the existing parking space and ensure timely completion of development projects,” read a press release after the committee meeting. .

Standing Committee on House and Library was held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah.

The Committee was presented a detailed briefing on the construction of additional 104 Family Suites and 400 Servant Quarters at the Parliament Lodges.

The Committee recommended installation of additional Close-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras to strengthen security at the Parliament Lodges and MNAs’ Hostel.

According to the press release, it was noted with concern that currently only 30 out of 40 installed cameras are functional. Officers from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) assured the Committee that the remaining cameras would be made fully operational within three months.

The Committee also called for strict security measures, highlighting that only six Islamabad Police personnel were currently deployed at the lodges.

The Committee stressed the need for adequate security deployment to ensure safety.

Furthermore, the Committee recommended addressing persistent maintenance challenges, including seepage, termite control, and other structural issues in the Parliament Lodges.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Ijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Mohammad Moin Aamer Pirzada, Ms. Aliyah Kamran, along with the CDA Chairman, senior officers of CDA, Islamabad Police, and the Ministry of Finance.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

