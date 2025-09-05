‘Army chief’s extension to be decided in 2027’

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan says that the question of extension in the army chief’s tenure will arise and be decided in 2027.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly here on Thursday, he said that the tenure of the army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, will end in 2027 and a decision whether to extend it or not will be taken at that time.

He said that earlier, the army chief’s term comprised four years, and it was reduced to three years before it was extended to five years.

He alleged that attempts to incite people to start a civil war in the country were made on May 9andNovember 26, adding that such conspiracies would not be tolerated. He emphasised that such actions could threaten Pakistan’s integrity and must be stopped at all costs, regardless of who is involved.

Speaking about the recent floods, Sana noted that climate change is a global issue. He acknowledged that the scale of the flood was immense, particularly in the Sutlej and Ravi rivers, which had previously been dry. He commended the government and all its institutions for working as a cohesive team to minimise casualties caused by the flood.

He added that millions of people were evacuated from the flood-affected areas and that the losses would have been much greater without the timely warning.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025