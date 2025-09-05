E-Paper | September 05, 2025

FIFA to use dynamic pricing for World Cup ticket sales

Reuters Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:25am

ZURICH: Dynamic pricing will be in operation during the first phase of ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup, with fans paying different prices according to market demand and seats starting at $60, FIFA said on Wednesday.

Fans will have their first chance to secure tickets for next year’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico during the Visa Presale Draw, opening on Sept 10, at 1100 ET (1500 CET) and running until Sept 19.

Open to qualifying Visa cardholders, tickets for group-stage matches will start at $60, with pricing for later stages, including the final, reaching up to $6,730, FIFA said.

We have approximately one million tickets available for the first Visa presale draw phase, Falk Eller, FIFA’s Director of Ticketing and Hospitality, told reporters.

He added that prices would vary based on market demand, a strategy known as dynamic pricing or surge pricing.

Dynamic pricing is commonly seen in airline ticket prices and hotel room rates during holiday seasons.

Yet it led to complaints from fans of British band Oasis who waited in long queues to get their hands on tickets for this year’s reunion shows only to find that prices had been hiked as part of a “dynamic pricing” scheme.

The presale will be followed by additional sales phases later in the year.

Qualifying Visa cardholders can enter the presale draw by logging into their FIFA accounts during the entry period. A randomised selection will allocate time slots for ticket purchases, though FIFA emphasised that a successful draw entry did not guarantee ticket availability.

FIFA plans to introduce an official resale platform later this year, allowing ticket holders to resell their tickets securely. Eller noted that prices on the resale platform would not be capped, citing the need to compete with unofficial resale outlets and ensure a regulated environment.

For Mexican residents, FIFA has partnered with PROFECO to offer a resale platform that complies with local legislation, allowing tickets to be sold at their original face value.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Flood accountability
05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

IN just a few weeks, Pakistan has been struck by its worst flooding since 2022, with Punjab facing devastation on a...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...