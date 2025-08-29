E-Paper | August 29, 2025

Mexican president reviews 2026 World Cup preparations with FIFA’s Infantino

AFP Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 03:27pm
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and FIFA president Gianni Infantino hold the FIFA World Cup trophy at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico on August 28, 2025. — Reuters
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and FIFA president Gianni Infantino hold the FIFA World Cup trophy at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico on August 28, 2025. — Reuters
Handout picture released By Mexican Presidency shows Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum and FIFA President Gianni Infantino pose for pictures with a giant ticket at the National Palace in Mexico City on August 28, 2025. — AFP
Handout picture released By Mexican Presidency shows Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum and FIFA President Gianni Infantino pose for pictures with a giant ticket at the National Palace in Mexico City on August 28, 2025. — AFP

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum met with FIFA chief Gianni Infantino on Thursday to discuss preparations for the 2026 football World Cup, which Mexico will co-host with the United States and Canada.

“I appreciate the visit of Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, to discuss the progress of the World Cup,” the president said in a post on social media, adding photos with the FIFA President and the tournament trophy.

Sheinbaum said the opening ceremony of the tournament will take place at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.

“Remember that in Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey, 13 matches of the great sporting event will take place,” she added.

Infantino had already met last week with US President Donald Trump, who announced the World Cup draw will be held on December 5 at the Kennedy Centre in Washington.

Infantino, who has fostered close ties with the billionaire US president, brought the World Cup with him for the announcement and even let Trump get his hands on it.

The 2026 World Cup is being hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico next year, and Trump has made a big deal about it happening during his presidency.

The tournament comes at a tense time for Mexico, the United States, and Canada, fueled by the Republican magnate’s trade and tariff policies.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...
Flooding in Punjab
Updated 28 Aug, 2025

Flooding in Punjab

Floods can no longer be dismissed as merely a by-product of climate change.
NEV policy
28 Aug, 2025

NEV policy

THERE was a sense of déjà vu when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ‘formally’ launched Pakistan’s ...
Kiln slavery
28 Aug, 2025

Kiln slavery

IT is nothing short of modern-day slavery. A study by the National Commission for Human Rights offers a glimpse into...