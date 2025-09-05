E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Imran’s other nephew freed on bail too

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:25am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted bail to Shershah Khan, a nephew of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan.

A day earlier, the same court had granted post-arrest bail to his brother, Shahrez Khan, in a case linked to the May 9 riots.

ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill allowed the bail petition and directed Shershah to furnish surety bonds of Rs100,000.

Earlier, his counsel Rana Mud­assar Umar argued that no challan (charge sheet) had been submitted against his client and it was unclear when the trial would begin. He contended that the suspect could not be kept in custody indefinitely without trial, adding that there was no evidence linking Shershah to rioting or vandalism at the Lahore corps commander’s residence.

He pointed out that Shershah was not accused of damaging property and that his implication was based solely on identification by his brother, Shahrez Khan, who was not even present in Lahore on the day of the alleged incident. The lawyer noted that Shahrez had already been granted bail in the same case.

Opposing the plea, a prosecutor argued that pictures on record established the suspect’s presence at the scene. He said the photographs had been obtained from the Facebook profiles of Shershah’s friends and urged the court to reject the petition.

The judge, however, granted bail.

During the proceedings, Shershah’s mother Aleema Khan and other PTI leaders were present in the courtroom.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...
Unity for survival
Updated 03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

Even amid a shared tragedy, leaders reach for familiar tactics of point-scoring.
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...