CJP Afridi briefed on advancements in SC reform agenda

ISLAMABAD: In line with the vision for a citizen-centric justice system, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi on Thursday presided over the sixth interactive progress review session at the Supreme Court.

The session brought together senior officials, stakeholders and officers of the Supreme Court to assess monthly progress under the Reform Action Plan (RAP) and to provide strategic guidance on pending initiatives and upcoming milestones.

The meeting was attended by the Registrar of Supreme Court, IT Adviser Humayun Zafar, section heads of the Supreme Court, senior director of the Federal Judicial Academy and the secretary of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP).

During the deliberations, the CJP was briefed on substantial ad­­vancements achieved in the cou­rt’s reform agenda. Out of 89 identified initiatives, 30 have been fully implemented, 44 are in progress, and 14 are set to commence shortly.

These milestones underscore the judiciary’s commitment to modernising its institutional framework and strengthening service delivery for the public.

The CJP also reviewed statistics on case disposal, categorisation of cases, IT integration, financial management, and audit mechanism. He expressed satisfaction that the rate of case disposal has surpassed new case institution, emphasising that audit and financial discipline are essential for ensuring transparency.

The CJP directed all departments to expedite pending tasks ahead of the next review meeting, stressing that sustained progress is crucial for maintaining public confidence in the judiciary.

Reaffirming the Supreme Court’s dedication to a litigant-focused approach, the CJP observed that timely and effective justice was not only a constitutional mandate but also a moral responsibility. He also commended the contributions of officers and technical experts.

He reiterated the judiciary’s resolve to foster innovation, inclusivity, and collaboration in building a justice system that is transparent, modern, and equitable.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025