Three die as speeding coach hits motorcycle

SUKKUR: Three men riding a motorcycle were killed when a speeding passenger coach hit the two wheeler near Pir Budhiro stop on the Mehran National Highway late on Wednesday night in Khairpur.

Police said the coach driver fled after hitting the motorcycle close to Faiz Ganj and Thari Mirwah in Khairpur.

According to the Setharja police, the dead were identified as Hakam, son of Raza Muhammad Lashari; Mushtaq, son of Allah Bachayo Lashari, and Ghulamullah, son of Faizullah Lashari — all three residents of the village of Noor Muhammad Lashari in Faiz Ganj.

Police said the passenger coach was travelling from Nawabshah to Ranipur. They said they had transferred the bodies to Mirwah hospital for a post-mortem and after completing the medico-legal formalities, they were handed over to the heirs.

The bereaved families took the bodies to their village for burial.

The relatives told reporters that the victims had gone to Thari Mirwah for some work and were returning when the accident occurred. The entire village sunk in gloom when the bodies of the three young men reached there, villagers said.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025