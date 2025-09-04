From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Pakistan-Saudi demand

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have demanded complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from all occupied Arab territories and restitution of full national rights of the Palestinian people in their homeland, a joint communique said today [Sept 3]. The communique on Prime Minister Bhutto’s visit to Saudi Arabia said the two sides took note of the current efforts being made to provide a settlement of the Middle East conflict… . …“[T]he two sides reaffirmed their resolve to continue to stand by each other in all matters bearing on their national independence and territorial integrity,” it said.
[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from the UN,] China … charged that the Soviet Union and the United States were the biggest obstacles to Third World development. “We must take note of the fact that the two Super Powers are the biggest international exploiters and oppressors today and that they are the sources of a new world war,” Chinese Foreign Trade Minister Li Chiang told the special session of the General Assembly on economic issues. Mr Li added, “at present the problem of development is … a problem of combating imperialist and particularly Super Power control, plunder and exploitation.”
Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025