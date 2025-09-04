E-Paper | September 04, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Pakistan-Saudi demand

From the Newspaper Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 09:14am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have demanded complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from all occupied Arab territories and restitution of full national rights of the Palestinian people in their homeland, a joint communique said today [Sept 3]. The communique on Prime Minister Bhutto’s visit to Saudi Arabia said the two sides took note of the current efforts being made to provide a settlement of the Middle East conflict… . …“[T]he two sides reaffirmed their resolve to continue to stand by each other in all matters bearing on their national independence and territorial integrity,” it said.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from the UN,] China … charged that the So­­viet Union and the United States were the biggest obstacles to Third World developm­e­­nt. “We must take note of the fact that the two Super Powers are the biggest international exploiters and oppressors today and that they are the sources of a new world war,” Chinese Foreign Trade Minister Li Chiang told the special session of the General Assembly on economic issues. Mr Li added, “at present the problem of development is … a problem of combating imperialist and particularly Super Power control, plunder and exploitation.”

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

